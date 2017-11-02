Vigor gets past Murphy in 28-21 decision

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

PRICHARD – Artell Howell caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Walker and returned a kickoff 70 yards for another score Thursday night, helping Vigor head into next week’s Class 5A state playoffs with a 28-21 non-region win over Murphy at Prichard Stadium.

Murphy’s Anthony Miller ran in from 3 yards out for his third touchdown of the night to make it a one-score game with a minute left and the Panthers recovered the onside kick. But Eric Felts Jr. intercepted Murphy quarterback Darnell Thomas with 18 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Walker also found James Jackson on a 40-yard TD pass and linebacker Adolph Craig scored on a 41-yard interception return for the Region 1 champion Wolves (7-3 overall, 5-1 in region games).

Miller also scored on runs of 5 and 8 yards for Murphy, which finished its disappointing Class 7A season at 3-7.

Vigor hosts Marbury in a first-round playoff game next Friday night.