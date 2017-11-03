Braxton Bell leads Faith Academy in 21-20 win

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Faith Academy senior quarterback Braxton Bell had the game of his life in the Rams’ 21-20 win over Escambia County Friday night.

Bell accounted for all three of the Rams’ touchdowns, with one being a 1-yard quarterback sneak and the other two coming on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Caullin Lacey, and a 51-yard screen pass to Timmy Cody.

Escambia County quarterback Jordaun Patterson threw for three touchdowns in the loss. One came by way of a 31-yard pass to Demetrion Barnes and the other two came on a 15-yard pass to Lue Williams and a 17-yarder to Lashawn Robinson.

Faith Academy (3-7 overall, 1-5 in Class 5A, Region 1) ended its season. The school is set to introduce it’s new head coach at a 1 p.m. press conference on Tuesday, according to school officials. Escambia County ended its season with records of 2-8 overall and 1-5 in region play.