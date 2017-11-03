Davidson storms past Alma Bryant Hurricanes

By JEREMY SELLERS

Sports Correspondent

Davidson arrived at “The Eye” at Alma Bryant Friday night and spoiled senior night for the Hurricanes. The Warriors used 17 first-quarter points and 24 second-quarter points en route to knocking off Alma Bryant by a final count of 41-6.

The Hurricanes got their only score in the third quarter with just less than a minute remaining. Ry’Jai Bowie punched the ball in from 10 yards out for the lone Bryant score. For Davidson, Kolbe Blunt accounted for two touchdowns and Joseph Montano kicked two field goals to help guide the Warriors to the win.