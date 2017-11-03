McGill-Toolen tops Fairhope, wins 7A, Region 1 crown

By MARK R. KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

FAIRHOPE — Eric Garror had three touchdowns, including two on special teams, to lead McGill-Toolen to a 31-14 win over Fairhope Friday night to claim the Class 7A, Region 1 championship.

McGill-Toolen improved its spotless record on the season to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in region games.

Garror caught a 61-yard Sheldon Layman pass, returned a punt 61 yards and scooped up a botched field goal try for a 96-yarder just before halftime.

The Pirates, now 8-2 overall and 7-1 in region play, got two quick touchdowns early in the third period, but a 15-play, seven-minute-plus possession in the fourth period ended in a 38-yard Chase Mahler field goal.

McGill opens the Class 7A playoffs at home against Jeff Davis while Fairhope hosts Robert E. Lee.