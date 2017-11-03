Satsuma rolls to Battle of Highway 43 victory over Chickasaw

By ROBERT LADNIER By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

SATSUMA — Satsuma forced four interceptions in the first half, turning them into 18 points, and won 44-7 over visiting Chickasaw in the Battle of Highway 43 at The Swamp on Friday night.

Freshman quarterback Karson Green was 10 of 17 passing for 122 yards and two scores, with Nick Abernathy hauling in five receptions for 71 yards and a 36-yard TD. Conner Pierce had two receptions and a 22-yard score for the Gators. Zachary Mixon led the winners with 89 yards on 14 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown, Deion Pickens added a 42-yard scoring run, James Ward returned an interception 50 yards for a TD, Daniel Burrell had a 94-yard kick return for a touchdown and Pierce added a 23-yard field goal.

Xavier Lester ran for a 3-yard score and was 4 of 13 passing for 72 yards while Ty Cox added 38 yards on 5 carries to pace the Chieftans.

Satsuma closed out the season 4-6 overall, while Chickasaw ended 3-7.