St. Luke’s clobbers Cottage Hill Christian

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — St. Luke’s Jermaine Brown rushed 19 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns and completed 5 of 8 passes for 96 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception as the No. 4-ranked Class 2A Wildcats routed host Class 3A Cottage Hill Christian Academy 62-35 Friday night.

Brown scored on a 72-yard run on the game’s second play to give St. Luke’s (9-1) the lead. CHCA answered with Reggie Rayford’s 9-yard touchdown run. But the Wildcats added two more scores in the quarter on a 9-yard run by JaCorey Jacobs and a 6-yard run by Brown.

In the second quarter, Brown added his third score of the night on a 21-yard run and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jacobs. The Warriors made it 35-14 when Cory Alexander connected to Samario Rudolph on a 24-yard touchdown pass, and after John David Neutze scored on a 5-yard run for St. Luke’s, Alexander connected with Grant Woodruff on a 4-yard touchdown pass with no time left in the half.

In the third quarter, Brown threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Trey Bunch and Kendarius Floyd scored on a 21-yard run. Alexander connected on fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 46 and 23 yards to Rudolph, but Floyd’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:16 left in the game ended the scoring.

CHCA ended the season at 3-7, while St. Luke’s, which improved to 9-1, hosts New Brockton at Baker’s Hornet Stadium in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs next week.