St. Paul’s tops UMS-Wright in Battle of Old Shell Road

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE – Jordon Ingram ran in from 2 yards out and Wilson Beaverstock booted a 26-yard field goal to push St. Paul’s past UMS-Wright 9-0 in a defensive-laden Battle of Old Shell Road Friday night at Cooper Stadium.

UMS’ Symon Smith led all rushers with 103 yards on 26 carries, while Ingram made the most of his 13 carries for 48 tough yards.

Both teams now move on to their respective state playoff games with UMS (8-2, 5-1 in Class 4A, Region 1) hosting Leeds in Round 1 of the playoffs next Friday night, while St. Paul’s (9-1, 5-1 in Class 5A, Region 1) entertains a Marbury team that moved up one spot in the 5A, Region 3 seeding after Tuscaloosa Central forfeited four games for using an ineligible player and was disqualified.