Baker blanks Mary G. Montgomery

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — In what is billed as the Battle of West Mobile, the Baker Hornets had their way with the Mary G. Montgomery Vikings Friday night, claiming a 40-0 victory in a Class 7A, Region 1 game.

The victory marked the end of a seven-game losing streak for Baker, which started the season 2-0. The Hornets finish with a 3-7 overall record and a 2-6 region mark. MGM had a tougher season, finishing 0-10 overall and 0-8 in region play in Chris Wilson’s first season as the Vikings’ head coach.

Baker had a pair of field goals and seven touchdowns to storming to the win. The game marks the end of the season for both teams.