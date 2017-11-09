Mobile City Council passes resolution to re-allocate state-issued funds

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council unanimously passed a resolution to re-allocate state-issued municipal government capital improvement funds totaling $1,652,509.55 to various capital improvement projects during its regular city council meeting on Tuesday.

At the same time, there were also plans to discuss the future of the penny sales tax.

During the council’s work session, questions arose as to how the money was to be allocated. City administrators were looking at using some of the funds to send out surveys to citizens to get their input on projects in each district.

But some, particularly councilman Fred Richardson, were concerned that since sending out such surveys separately by districts may create a problem.

“There would be duplicity as far as the capital improvement funds are concerned,” he said.

However, once it was determined the money was in addition to what would have already been allocated, the item passed without any problems.

“I was surprised that there was any real discussion about it because it was on the agenda last week,” said councilwoman Gina Gregory. “All this is, is money that is coming to us from the state. It came into the city’s coffers and the administration took it and tried to divide it up into ways that was appropriate, and it’s all capital-related.

“The main question centered on the part about CIP (capital improvement projects) and this is a section that administrators wanted to use in order to inform various groups about what we were doing and link the entire city to focus groups in person — not just brochures that the council sends out. We have a lot of projects that go from district to district and a lot of our programs stretch city-wide in some cases.”

Gregory said the issue of the penny sales tax will be discussed in the next couple of weeks.

“The Finance Committee recommended that the extension of the penny sales tax be extended for five additional years once it rolls off in 2018,” she said. “We were not ready to put it on the agenda just yet, so you’ll see it coming on the agenda in a couple of weeks. There was some discussion whether to extend it for five years or three years so you’ll hear more about that.”

Gregory said the reason to vote on extending the penny sales tax was a matter of making sure that money was available for projects.

“The reason for voting on it now was to make sure that funds were in place for proper planning,” she said. “What we’re trying to do is try to fund for five years out, so without knowing if there’s funding available we couldn’t accurately plan a year in advance. So putting it out for three years or five years gives us that opportunity to assure citizens on how that money will be used.”

Several CIP resolutions were also passed on Tuesday. They included the authorization of a contract with Aeiker Construction Corporation in the amount of $40,250 for shade structures at Trinity Gardens Park; a $38,295 contract with Doyle Restoration, Inc. for exterior repairs for the Toulminville Public Library; and a master services agreement with Sawgrass Consulting, LLC in the amount of $8,400 for 2018 CIP Arc Road infrastructure improvements.