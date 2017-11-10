Auburn ousts Davidson from 7A playoffs

By MARK R. KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

AUBURN — The Auburn Tigers produced two key second-quarter drives for touchdowns to beat Davidson 23-7 Friday night in a Class 7A playoff opener.

Davidson finishes the season at 7-4 while Auburn will play at McGill-Toolen next Friday.

After trailing 21-0 at the half, the Warriors got a 91-yard fumble return by Cornelius Harris and had two more chances to make it closer. A safety late in the game sealed it for the Tigers, who are now 10-1.