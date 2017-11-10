Brown sparks St. Luke’s victory over New Brockton

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Jermaine Brown rushed 22 times for 193 yards and a touchdown and completed 7 of 10 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns while J.D. Neutze rushed five times for 79 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as St. Luke’s overpowered New Brockton in a 42-21 win in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Baker High School on Friday night.

Neutze’s touchdown runs of 26 and 10 yards gave the Wildcats (9-1) a 14-0 first quarter lead, but New Brockton came back and tied it in the second quarter when William Adkinson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Gordy and later scored on a 1-yard run. But St. Luke’s went back on top when Brown threw touchdown passes of 6 yards to Neutze and 31 yards to JaCorey Jacobs.

Brown added a third quarter, 47-yard touchdown run and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Hardy Demeranville to end the scoring for St. Luke’s, while New Brockton’s final score came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Cameron Davis with 30 seconds left in the game.

St. Luke’s hosts Abbeville, a 16-12 victor over Keith, in the second round of the playoffs next week, while New Brockton ends the season at 5-6.