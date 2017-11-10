Hill-led McGill-Toolen drops Jeff Davis

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Bryan Hill scored three touchdowns to lead No. 4-ranked McGill-Toolen to a 35-14 win over Jeff Davis Friday night in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Hill scored on runs of 1, 4, and 6 yards, all in the first two quarters.

After leading 21-7 at halftime, quarterback Sheldon Layman secured the victory for McGill (11-0) in the second half with a 12-yard TD pass to Turner McLaughlin and 6-yard TD pass to Brandon Burks.

Jeff Davis quarterback Jaquaon Williams accounted for both of his team’s touchdowns with a 71-yard TD pass to Brandon Sanders and he kept the ball himself for an 11-yard score on a quarterback option play late in the game.

McGill will be back at home next week to host Auburn High School.