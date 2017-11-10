St. Paul’s Saints roll past Marbury

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports correspondent

MOBILE — Seventh-ranked St. Paul’s scored five touchdowns on its first eight offensive plays and cruised to a 48-6 victory over visiting Marbury in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs at E.E. Delaney Stadium on Friday night.

Swift Lyle was 8 for 8 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Jalyn Armour-Davis caught a 35-yard score and rushed for a 28-yard TD, Peyton Henderson caught a 64-yard score and Wilson Kraus had a 24-yard touchdown.

Bestor McFadden was 4 for 4 for 68 yards and a 3-yard scoring throw to Turner Boulo, while Jordan Ingram added a 46-yard TD run and Wilson Beaverstrock was 6 of 7 on PATs for the Saints who racked up 395 total yards.

Jakhiel Waller was 10 of 15 passing for 95 yards with a 14-yard scoring toss to Ezekiel Cheeks and ran for 50 yards to pace the Bulldogs, who gained 234 total yards.

St. Paul’s (10-1 overall) will travel to face Carroll of Ozark next week, while Marbury closed out the season at 5-6.