UMS-Wright avenges previous playoffs losses in topping Leeds

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Sophomore Symon Smith carried 24 times for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns Friday night as No. 5-ranked UMS-Wright lit up Leeds 42-7 at Cooper Stadium in the first round of the state Class 4A playoffs.

Smith had 160 yards rushing at the half and scored on runs of 24 and 75 yards as the Bulldogs (9-2) built a 35-7 lead at intermission.

Dylan Casstevens scored on short TD runs of 1, 6 and 5 yards and quarterback Will Chapman also ran in from a yard out while William Percy was true on all 6 PAT attempts.

The win avenged two previous UMS home playoff losses to the Green Wave, a 42-14 setback in 2014 and an embarrassing 33-0 shutout the next year.

The Bulldogs’ defense forced two turnovers and held Leeds’ offense scoreless, with their only points coming on Torrence Pollard’s 88-yard kickoff return. They ended the season at 7-4.

UMS plays on the road next Friday night at Montgomery Catholic.