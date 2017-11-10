Vigor wins eighth straight, crushes Jemison

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

PRICHARD — Vigor accumulated 355 first-half offensive yards and stormed out to a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 55-7 win over Jemison in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Prichard Stadium on Thursday night. It was the eighth consecutive win for the Wolves who opened the season 0-3.

Kyle Walker completed 8 of 11 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns — two to James Jackson, one to Erick Johnson and one to Artel Howell. Jayland Whitsett had 10 carries for 181 yards and touchdown runs of 62 and 75 yards. Tadarian Dale and Nygel Shamburger also added touchdown runs and the Wolves scored a safety as they improved to 8-3.

Vigor faces Eufaula in Round 2 of the playoffs next Friday night, while Jemison finishes the year at 5-6.