West sparks Saraland victory over Benjamin Russell

ALEXANDER CITY — Saraland quarterback Jack West had a big night in leading the Spartans to a 35-7 victory over Benjamin Russell Friday night in a first-round game of the Class 6A state playoffs.

West, who said he will sign with Stanford in December, connected on 12 of 15 pass attempts for 204 yards and a pair of scoring throws to Jay Williams. The TD tosses to Williams covered 7 and 58 yards. West also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Williams finished the night with five catches for 78 yards.

Rashawn McAlpine had scoring runs of 13 and 7 yards for the Spartans, who improved to 8-3 on the season. He had 75 total rushing yards. Karie White rushed for 86 yards.

Saraland advances to the second round of the playoffs where it will face Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa next week on the Spartans’ home field. Hillcrest blanked Stanhope Elmore 34-0 in its first-round game.