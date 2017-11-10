Williamson falls to No. 10-ranked Demopolis

STAFF REPORT

DEMOPOLIS — The Williamson defense has demonstrated its strength all season long, especially in the final stretch of the regular season in which the Lions won their final four games. That strength continued to show through Thursday night at Demopolis in a first-round game of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Lions, the hard play in the first half affected the unit’s stamina in the second half and Demopolis scored three second-half touchdowns in taking a 21-0 victory, allowing it to advance to the second round of playoff action.

Williamson, which used its four-game win streak at the end of the regular season to claim the final playoff spot in Region 1, finishes the season with a 7-4 record. Demopolis, ranked No. 10 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll, is now 9-2, having won nine of its past 10 games.

A.J. Jackson was the biggest thorn in Williamson’s side, carrying the ball 18 times for 105 rushing yards. He scored two of his team’s three touchdowns, the first coming late in the third quarter when he found the end zone on a 19-yard run. He added a 7-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Also in the fourth period, quarterback Andrew Patterson threw a 34-yard scoring pass to DeDe Davis to account for Demopolis’ final touchdown.

Roger McCreary, who has committed to sign with South Alabama, again led the Lions’ offense, carrying the ball 15 times for 73 yards.