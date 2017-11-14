City council to finalize provisions of city attorney contract next week

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council plans to sit down with newly elected council attorney Wanda Cochran to finalize the provisions of her contract and hopefully ratify it at the next council meeting.

During the council’s work on Tuesday, there was some discussion about the election of the city attorney. There were three votes for former city attorney Jim Rossler, two no votes, and two abstentions. Councilwoman Gina Gregory said the two abstentions didn’t count as votes, and since there was no appeal, no one realized that until after Cochran was chosen.

“We need to realize that you can’t abstain and think you are voting,” she said.

“Abstentions do not count as supporting a motion, only a yes (vote) does,” said Councilman Fred Richardson.

Acting council president Levon Manzie said since the vote for Cochran was already taken, it should be the end of the matter and the focus should now be on the ratification of her contract.

“There was one vote we took, and then we took a subsequent vote to have the sufficient amount to hire a new council attorney,” Manzie said. “The individuals who could have appealed did not appeal.”

Manzie said a committee will be assigned next week to work out the details of Cochran’s contract and the contract itself will be on next week’s agenda. He said the entire process could last from two to three weeks.

“In the interim, she will still be advising us; she’ll be working off the old budget,” he said. “We also tasked her to come back with an opinion about the council president relative to the number (of votes) necessary to become president and to become vice-president.”

During the regular meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson gave a recap of the meeting held on Monday regarding the Mobile Civic Center.

“We realized that we have an aging facility that’s in very bad shape,” he said. “The 22 acres (that it is on) is a prime area of downtown and hopefully someone can come up with a novel approach for the site.”

Stimpson said it would take about $20 million to bring the Civic Center up to standards, and over the next 10 years would take $17.5 million — or $1.7 million a year — to maintain the facility.

Councilmembers voted on several items on Tuesday. One was a contract with James H. Adams & Son Construction Company, Inc. for 2017 citywide bridge capital improvement program maintenance and repair in the amount of $434,444.

Another contract with James H. Adams & Son, this one in the amount of $146,000, was approved for Schillinger Road intersection improvements at Thomas Road. Also, a master services agreement with Sawgrass Consulting, LLC for 2018 CIP miscellaneous drainage repairs for Districts 5, 6, and 7 in the amount of $82,800 was also approved.

Next week, the city council plans to vote on an ordinance to allow certain criminal offenses — non- violent offenses, as well as non-alcohol and non-drug related offenses — to be charged by issuance of an Alabama uniform non-traffic citation and complaint (UNTCC). The idea, according to Stimpson, is designed to keep more officers on the streets.