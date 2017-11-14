House catches fire on State Street in Citronelle; home is total loss

STAFF REPORT

A house on State Street in Citronelle, located across the street from the Citronelle High School football stadium, caught fire Tuesday afternoon, leading to the total loss of the home. The three-alarm fire received the attention of the Citronelle Volunteer Fire Department, Turnerville Volunteer Fire Department and Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

