Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa slips past Saraland
By MARK R. KENT
mkent@thecallnews.com
SARALAND — Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa’s Nassir Boyd scored from 8 yards out with 29 seconds to play to give the Patriots a 34-27 win over Saraland in an electrifying Class 6A second-round playoff game.
Saraland tied the game at 27-27 with 2:49 left when Jack West hit Daniel Taylor with a 20-yard pass.
But Hillcrest set up at the Saraland 30 when Cavan Campbell returned a squib kickoff 50 yards.
The Spartans led 17-7 in the second quarter before Hillcrest scored 17 unanswered points.
Saraland finished the season at 7-4.
Posted in Sports