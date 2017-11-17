McGill-Toolen drops Auburn; No. 1 Central-Phenix City next

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE – Sheldon Layman torched Auburn’s secondary for 239 yards through the air and a touchdown at Lipscomb Stadium Friday night as 9th-ranked McGil-Toolen continued its Class 7A state playoff march with a 31-13 win over the 7th-ranked Tigers.

The win sets up the unbeaten Jackets (12-0) for a trip to Phenix City and a showdown with top-ranked Central next Friday night.

The junior quarterback completed 13 of 17 passes and no interceptions, including a beautiful 83-yard TD strike that found Jakorian Bennett in stride at the Auburn 40 and the lanky receiver outraced the last defensive back with a chance to stop him the rest of the way for a 14-0 lead.

The Jackets’ defense applied relentless pressure on Tigers quarterback Brooks Fuller all night long, Defensive back Eric Cameron-Garror picked off Fuller’s second pass of the night and returned it 35 yards to the Auburn 5, where Bryan Hill scored from nine yards out after a procedure penalty.

Hill also scored on runs of 4 and 8 yards and Chase Mahler nailed a 25-yard field goal, as well as all his PATs.

The Jackets led 24-0 at halftime.