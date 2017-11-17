Mobile Christian tops Gordo in 3A playoffs
By ROBERT LADNIER
Sports Correspondent
MOBILE — Mobile Christian posted two touchdowns over a 1:55 time span in the third quarter and turned in a 24-0 shutout over No. 2-ranked Gordo in the second round of the AHSAA Class 3A playoffs at Harrison Field on Friday night.
Ethan Hearn scored on a 1-yard run, Cam Alexander rushed for 106 yards, including an 80-yard TD burst, while Alex Moore was 11 of 14 passing for 189 yards and a 37-yard score to T.J. Hall. Judson Duke booted a 33-yard field goal for the Leopards.
Aarion Steele led the Green Wave with 41 rushing yards, while Essie Davis was 8 of 18 in the air for 113 yards and two interceptions.
Mobile Christian improved to 9-3 and will travel to Clarke County next Friday, while Gordo finished 10-2 overall.
