St. Luke’s storms past Abbeville in 2A playoffs
By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON
Sports Correspondent
Quarterback Jermaine Brown was responsible for six touchdowns to lead the way for St. Luke’s (11-1, 6-0), with four coming on the ground and two coming through the air.
Brown scored scored twice on 19-yard runs, once on a 41-yard run and again on a 65-yard run. John Neutze and Michael Winston both caught touchdown passes from Brown, with Nuetze’s being a 22-yarder and Winston’s going for 33 yards.
Neutze also scored twice on runs of 15 yards and 5 yards, Jacorey Jacobs scored on a 25-yard run and Kendarian Floyd had a 56-yard rushing touchdown late in the game.
Abbeville quarterback Daquan Kincey accounted for four of his team’s scores, with one coming on a 7-yard TD pass to Jaquon Kincey and the others on runs of 40 yards, 64 yards and 98 yards. Craig Kincey also scored on a 28-yard run, which were the first points of the game.