Vigor holds off Eufaula for 5A playoff win
By ARTHUR L. MACK
Staff Writer
PRICHARD — Jayland Whitsett ran for 164 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown, while David Tarvin had a rushing touchdown, Artel Howell caught an 85-yard touchdown pass off an option play and the Vigor defense held off a late Eufaula rally for a 19-13 win in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs at Prichard Stadium on Friday night.
Vigor jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead when Whitsett and Tarvin scored on 10-yard runs. The Wolves made it 19-0 in the second quarter when Howell scored on an 85-yard option pass from James Jackson. Vigor then got two big sacks of Eufaula quarterback Stephen Gover to thwart the Tigers final drive of the half.
Eufaula, however, scored two touchdowns in the second half on a pair of 6-yard runs by Jorvious Green. One came in the third quarter, while the other was in the fourth. The Tigers had one last shot after a Vigor punt pinned them at their own 2-yard line, but a series of laterals on the game’s final play fell short.
Vigor, now 9-3, faces the winner of the Central-Clay County vs Demopolis contest. Eufaula finishes the season at 8-3.