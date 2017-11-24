Clarke County eliminates Mobile Christian from 3A playoffs

STAFF REPORT

Mobile Christian’s hope of returning to the Class 3A state championship game ended Friday night when the Leopards were defeated 21-16 at Clarke County. It marked the second time Clarke County has defeated the Leopards this season, having taken a 21-14 win during the regular season.

Austin Kinsey led Clarke County’s attack, carrying the ball 22 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 1 yard and 51 yards. He also caught a pass for 58 yards. RaShon Horn scored the other Clarke county TD on a 4-yard run.

Judson Duke kicked a 35-yard field goal for Mobile Christian, with Eric Poellnitz scoring on a 52-yard punt return. Ethan Hearn scored a TD with 48 seconds to play and a two-point conversion try failed.

Mobile Christian ends its season with a 9-4 record. Clarke County, which advances to the 3A semifinals, is now 11-2 and had won its past nine games.