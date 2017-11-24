Demopolis ends Vigor’s 5A title chase

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

PRICHARD — Demopolis High’s Antonio Besteder’s 112 rushing yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns, the last one coming with 38 seconds left in the game, gave the Tigers a 35-14 win and put an end to Vigor’s season in Class 5A quarterfinal action at Prichard Municipal Stadium Friday night.

Both teams had big plays in the starting moments of the game — Demopolis had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown by C.J. Williams on the game’s first play, while Vigor answered when Artel Howell returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards. Demopolis extended the lead with 4:50 left in the half when TyShawn Jones caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Patterson.

Besteder’s 1-yard touchdown run, plus TyQuan Alston’s 68-yard touchdown reception, extended the lead to 28-6 in the third quarter. The Wolves cut the lead in half with 4:28 left in the game when Howell scored on a 7-yard touchdown run and Eric Felts, Jr. added a two-point conversion run, but Besteder’s final score was the icing on the cake for Demopolis, which hosts St. Paul’s in the semifinals next Friday.

Vigor ends the season at 9-4 after starting the season 0-3.