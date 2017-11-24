McGill-Toolen tops No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City in OT

By MARK R. KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

PHENIX CITY — McGill-Toolen’s Bryce Massey deflected an extra-point attempt to give the Yellow Jackets a 27-26 overtime victory over Central-Phenix City Friday night in front of 10,000 noisy fans at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

The win sets up a Dec. 6 rematch with Hoover for the state 7A title. Hoover won the game last year.

Sheldon Layman passed 10 yards to Bo Hightower and Chase Mahler kicked the PAT for a 27-20 lead.

Central’s Peter Parrish tossed a 14-yarder to Justyn Ross on what looked like a busted play to make it 27-26 before Massey’s heroics.

The Red Devils had a chance to get the lead with 24 seconds left, but Zachary Johnson’s missed 31-yard field goal forced overtime. Central finished the season at 11-1.