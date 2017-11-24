Smith leads UMS-Wright past Bibb County

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE – Symon Smith ran for 194 yards and a touchdown and UMS-Wright’s stifling defense limited Bibb County to just 117 yards of total offense at Cooper Stadium Friday for a 31-7 victory in the Class 4A playoffs.

The win sends the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) on the road back to No. 2 Andalusia next Friday night, where they lost 27-21 in overtime in Week 4, but with a berth in the state championship game on the line this time.

Sophomore Smith carried 22 times and had 163 yards rushing at the half, including a lightning quick 62-yard TD dash that put the Bulldogs up 14-0 in the second period.

Quarterback Will Chapman, who finished a modest 5 of 10 for 78 yards, ran in for a 6-yard score and a two-point conversion and hit sophomore wideout Keyshawn Woodyard with a 40-yard TD pass. The Bulldogs Richard Brinson returned a blocked punt 25 yards for another score and Will Percy booted a 23-yard field goal.

The Choctaws, who got an 8-yard scoring run from Erin Heard, finished their season 10-3.