St. Paul’s clobbers defending state champion Beauregard

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Seventh-ranked St. Paul’s scored on its first nine possessions, racking up 419 total yards in a 52-20 win over No. 3-ranked and defending state champion Beauregard in the Class 5A quarterfinal playoffs at E.E. Delaney Stadium on Friday night.

The Saints improved to 12-1 overall and will travel to Demopolis next Friday, while the Hornets finished up 10-2.

Quarterback Swift Lyle was 6 of 12 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added two scores on the ground, while Jordan Ingram rushed for 102 yards and three TDs on 12 carries and Jarrett Eaton hauled in three receptions for 142 yards and a score to pace the home team.