Goshen stages big comeback in defeating St. Luke’s

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

THEODORE —It’s not often that a team can go toe-to-toe with high-scoring St. Luke’s, but that’s just what Goshen did to steal a 56-52 Class 2A quarterfinal win over the Wildcats on Friday night at the Theodore Bobcats’ stadium.

Michael Winston scored the game’s first points on a 37-yard run up the middle and quarterback Jermaine Brown took over with a 15-yard run and a 35-yard run to give St. Luke’s a 21-0 lead with the just a minute left in the opening quarter.

But Goshen stayed the course, with Brock Snyder throwing a 17-yard scoring pass to Iyan Hinkle before the end of the first period. Brown did his part to make sure St. Luke’s was able to take their lead into halftime, by scoring on a 1-yard run. However, Brock Snyder stayed right there with him, completing a 29-yard pass to Azavion Rogers. Brock would go on to throw for 414 yards on 16 of 31 passing and a game-high seven passing touchdowns.

The Eagles would need all seven of those touchdowns to outmatch Brown, who had a career night on the ground, rushing for a career-high 434 yards on 43 carries. But in the end, Goshen claimed the victory and continues its chase of the Class 2A state crown.