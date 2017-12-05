One dead in train-automobile wreck in Satsuma

By EMMETT BURNETT

SATSUMA — According to Satsuma Fire and Rescue Chief Clyde Miller, at approximately 1 p.m. today (Tuesday, Dec. 5), Satsuma Fire and Rescue, Satsuma Police and other emergency crews arrived on the scene of a train-automobile collision at Old Highway 43 and Bayou Avenue.

Upon their arrival, first responders discovered a 4-door, severely damaged vehicle in the highway median. The driver of the automobile, a female, was apparently ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Emergency personnel reported the driver was unresponsive when they arrived and she was pronounced dead soon afterward.

No other information is being released about the wreck nor victim at this time. The incident is currently under investigation by the Satsuma Police Department.

