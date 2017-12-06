Citronelle man dies in single-vehicle crash

STAFF REPORT

A Citronelle man was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Prine Road in Citronelle, according to a police report.

The crash, which occured at approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, claimed the life of Ian Trae Paradelas, 23. He was killed when the 2017 Hyundai he was operating left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree. Paradelas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred in the westbound lane of Prine Road. No further information is available concerning the crash as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

(Further details will be available in the Dec. 13 issue of the Call News, which will be available throughout Mobile County.)