One person shot in hand during incident at Chickasaw Christmas parade

By EMMETT BURNETT

One person has been shot and another injured with multiple dog bites in an altercation at the Dec. 9 Chickasaw Christmas Parade

According to Chickasaw Police Chief Chris McLean, at the parade’s 3 p.m. start two stray pit bull mixes attacked a parade watcher and his dog, a small breed. The attack occurred on the parade route on Highway 43 almost in front of Chickasaw City Hall. The man tried to fend off the attacking animals and received multiple dog bites.

A female in the parade crowd observed the attack and offered assistance. She was able to remove one of the attacking dogs from the fight. The man produced a small caliber handgun and fired one shot at the dog but missed and stuck the woman in the hand.

The incident was immediately responded to by local police officers. The male gun owner and female victim were given medical attention on site and both were transported to hospitals by private transportation.

The secured pit bull mix breed was taken to the Mobile County Animal Shelter. The other attacking dog ran away and is currently being sought by Chickasaw Police and Animal Patrol officers.

“At this time we are still gathering witnesses’ statements,” said Chief McLean. “We are going to do a more extensive interview with the victim and the gun owner. From that point we will present the case to the district attorney’s office for review and possible criminal charges.”

The names of those involved and other details of the case have not been released. The Chickasaw Christmas parade resumed about 3:45 pm with no other incidents.

The Call News will have more information when details become available.