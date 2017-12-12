Mobile City Council authorizes mayor to accept TIGER grant

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members approved an authorization for Mayor Sandy Stimpson to apply, accept and receive funding for the Department of Transportation (DOT) fiscal year 2016 Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant in the amount of $5,525,478 during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The item was one of six resolutions introduced for the first time, which meant in normal circumstances it would have been held over for one week. But Nick Amberger of the city’s engineering department urged councilmembers to vote on the item because some bids are under a strict schedule.

“I would like the council to act on this today, because there are strict schedules involved and with the Christmas holidays coming up we could have some delays if we don’t,” he said during the council’s work session.

Acting council president Levon Manzie concurred with Amberger’s concerns and when it came time to address the resolution the council waived the rules and voted on the matter.

Council members voted to amend Article VIII, Section 57 of the city code to allow new provisions for providing wireless facilities and support structures in the right-of-way. They also authorized four contracts. One of those contracts is with Gulf Coast Fence, Inc., for Copeland-Cox Tennis Center chain link fence repairs in the amount of $18,397. Another is with South Alabama Electric Company, Inc. for main power room and pool equipment room electrical repairs for the Dearborn Street YMCA in the amount of $8,150.

A $10,810 contract with Metropolitan Glass Company was approved for glass door repairs for the Mobile Museum of Art;, while the final contract, a sidewalk project for Districts 2 and 3, was authorized with McElhenney Construction Company, LLC in the amount of $275,849.