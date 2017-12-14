MISSING PERSON ALERT-Mobile
The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing person 50-year-old Beatrice Thompson. Thompson is 5’1″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has been reported missing by her boyfriend. She was last seen November 18, 2017. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-7211.
Posted in Breaking News
