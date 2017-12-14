Missing Person Alert
The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing person 28-year-old Len Eric McGugin. McGugin is 6’2″ and weighs 150 pounds. He was reported missing by his sister. She has not heard from him since October 24, 2017. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-7211.
