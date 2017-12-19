Mobile City Council approves agreements with county

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members approved several projects, including two that will authorize project agreements along with the county for Safran Nacelles Service America and Continental Motors, during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

During its Dec. 11 meeting, Mobile County Commission members adopted resolutions authorizing execution of a project development agreement to be entered into by the county and city, as well as the Mobile Airport Authority and Safran Nacelles Services America. The resolution also authorizes execution of a project development agreement to be entered by the county, the city, and Continental Motors, Inc.

Safran, which is headquartered in Le Havre, France, and whose U.S. office is located in Indianapolis, Ind., will build a facility in Mobile that will work with Airbus. It will build its own facility in the Brookley Aeroplex on 8th Street and it will create 17 jobs.

The city and county will each pay to the Mobile Airport Authority $150,000 to be applied toward tenant improvement credits, including parking lot improvements or similar payments or incentives to Nacelles.

According to information regarding Continental Motors, the project, called Project Blue Marlin, will involve the construction of a new 250,000-square foot facility. The construction is scheduled to start no later than Dec. 31 and operations should begin in October of 2019. The city’s portion of the project agreement is $217,000.

Councilmembers also authorized a contract with Watkins Acy Strunk Design, Inc., for the Michael Figures Park basketball court. The contract is for $26,500, and will involve drawing up the design of the court, which is the first step in making the new basketball court a reality.

In addition, the council also authorized a contract with A&M Portables, Inc. for various portable toilets during Mardi Gras. That contract is for $30,422.

A pair of capital improvement projects were also passed. One was a contract with Custom Metal Fabrication for Hank Aaron Stadium guardrail improvements in the amount of $19,345. Councilwoman Bess Rich asked if there were any more payments the BayBears had. Finance Director Paul Wesch said a payment is due on Dec. 31,

“We anticipate that it will be paid by then,” he said.

Wesch also told Rich there were no outstanding obligations by the BayBears’ organization.

The other CIP resolution was an $8,460 contract with J&A Contracting for Matthews Park and Joe Bailey Park, both in District 5. The contract is for timber bollard replacement.

Because of the Christmas holidays, there will not be a city council meeting on Dec. 26. The next regular meeting will be on Jan. 2, 2018.