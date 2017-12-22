Suspects wanted for carjacking

Mobile police needs the public’s help identifying the man and woman in this surveillance video. They are suspects wanted for stealing a victim’s vehicle, 2012 silver Chevy Impala, on Sunday, December 17, 2017 around 11:30 a.m. at the Murphy USA gas station located at 1970 South University Blvd. When the victim went inside the gas station the female suspect, dressed in pink pants and a black hoodie, stole his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211.

The victim is a regular customer at the store.

***The video does not show the actual carjacking but does show the suspects involved.***

The suspects are believed to be possibly connected to another carjacking.