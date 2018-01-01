Man sought by Saraland PD

DEREK LOYD WOODYARD, JR.

On December 27, 2017 at approximately 2 a.m. Saraland Police Department responded to a call involving a domestic violence incident in which the suspect fled the scene. During this incident, two victims were assaulted, one of which was transported to the hospital for injuries. Saraland holds active warrants for Derek Loyd Woodyard, Jr. for domestic violence, 2nd and 3rd degree. If anyone makes contact with this subject, please contact Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331.