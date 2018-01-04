Mobile City Council still without president

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council is still without a president and indications are that it will be without a president for quite some time.

Reacting to a Facebook post made by councilman Fred Richardson, councilwoman Bess Rich said Tuesday the official determination from city council attorney Wanda Cochran said that on public matters, five votes are required, but behind closed doors, four votes was enough to pick a council president.

“We got the answer back that a public vote is five,” she said. “But as far as how we go about as choosing, we’ve gone down in public and gotten five votes, but we talked about it prior to forming the new council with the understanding that four was enough.”

Richardson said in his post that two weeks ago council vice-president Levon Manzie came to him and said he had secured four votes for the council president position. Richardson agreed to be the fifth vote, but soon learned the votes that were promised for Manzie were on the condition he get another member to support that voter for vice-president

Richardson said on at least three different occasions during his 20-plus years in office he had four votes to assume the role as city council president. Each time he was passed over.

“Will there be a council president (for) the next four years?” he said. “I really can’t say. I can say that I remain a candidate for the position. … I can say that I have no plans to shift my vote to another candidate.”

In that post, Richardson said the previous city council attorney, Jim Rossler, said if candidates for council president could not get five votes, the outgoing president, Gina Gregory, would remain as president. However, Cochran overruled it.

“The understanding was that if we didn’t pick a president, it would go back as it were, but that’s not possible either,” Rich told the Call News. “That was an idea that was acceptable to some council members.”

Meanwhile, during the regular council session, councilmembers authorized the following contracts: