MFRD offers space heater safety tips

Mobile, AL – With the recent cold snap and unusually low temperatures for Mobile, many citizens have turned to additional heat sources for warmth in-home and at the office. Though space heaters may be useful tools for supplemental heat, the use of space heaters bring underlying risks and potential dangers.

According the the National Fire Protection Association, “heating equipment fires are the second leading cause of home fires . . .” With temperatures reaching record lows, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has responded to nearly a dozen home-related fires since January 1st.

Because of such high risk factors involved with the use of space heaters, Mobile Fire-Rescue offers space heater safety advice: