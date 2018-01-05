MFRD offers space heater safety tips
Mobile, AL – With the recent cold snap and unusually low temperatures for Mobile, many citizens have turned to additional heat sources for warmth in-home and at the office. Though space heaters may be useful tools for supplemental heat, the use of space heaters bring underlying risks and potential dangers.
According the the National Fire Protection Association, “heating equipment fires are the second leading cause of home fires . . .” With temperatures reaching record lows, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has responded to nearly a dozen home-related fires since January 1st.
Because of such high risk factors involved with the use of space heaters, Mobile Fire-Rescue offers space heater safety advice:
- SPACE HEATERS NEED SPACE! Keep heating equipment at least 3 feet away from materials that may potentially burn, such as – drapes, curtains, trash cans filled with paper and/or plastics, furniture, bedding, table cloths/runners/covers, carpets, and clothing.
- Never leave heater unattended.
- Always unplug heater when not in use.
- NEVER USE AN EXTENSION CORD! Plug heater directly into a wall outlet or surge protect with adequate voltage.
- Place heater on a solid, flat surface. Never place heater on carpet, furniture, counter-tops, or under a desk or table.
- Choose a heater with a thermostat, overheat protection, and an automatic shutoff should the heater topple over.
- Space heaters are meant to provide supplemental heat only.