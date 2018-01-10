MPD Needs Help Identifying Dollar General Beer Bandit

Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to identify this man connected to the robbery that occurred at the Dollar General located at 300 Azalea Road Monday, January 8, 2018 around 7:45 p.m. The suspect left the store with two cases of beer without paying. When an employee attempted to stop him, he struck her in the face.

He is approximately 5’6”- 5’8” and 145 pounds, with long dreadlocks. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-7211.