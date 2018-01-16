Mobile City Council plans resolution regarding legislative bill

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members are in the process of submitting a resolution urging the Alabama State Legislature to reconsider a bill that could seriously affect tax dollars that are currently coming into the city. According to assistant city attorney Florence Kessler, the bill that has been introduced, SB130, addresses what is known as the simplified sellers use tax (SSUT). Introduction of the bill was discussed during the city council’s work session Tuesday (Jan. 16).

“There was a large recognition that there were tax bases being eroded by internet sales,” she said. “In 2015, the state passed a law that created the simplified sellers use tax. It is for sellers that would otherwise not have to pay taxes on their sales.”

An amendment to the SSUT passed last year, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue, allows a participant in the SSUT to remain in the program unless the seller establishes nexus via a storefront or affiliation with a physical presence making retail sales in Alabama, regardless of the length of time in the program.

Keller said under the SSUT, businesses that have an internet-based domain, such as Walmart, Target or Amazon, would pay eight percent sales tax to the state, but none to the city. Under SB130, the state would keep 4 percent of those taxes paid, while the rest would be distributed between the counties and cities.

According to Kessler, the distribution of the remaining funds would be based on population, which could seriously affect cities such as Mobile.

“It means that the city of Mobile gets killed,’” Kessler said. “SB130 takes a bad situation and makes it intolerable. If somebody orders from Walmart.com, instead of the city getting 5fivepercent in sales taxes, it would get a piddling amount. If the state legislature passes SB130, the taxes to the city would go away.”

It means that money raised from sales taxes that would go toward capital improvement projects would not be available. In addition, it would put brick and mortar stores at a disadvantage.

“There would be empty lots in malls,” Kessler said.

Councilman Joel Daves asked if the city would lose out on getting its current five percent in sales taxes if SB130 was passed, Kessler said it would. Finance Director Paul Wesch referred to SB130 as a “money grab,’”and said stores such as Walmart would have a better chance of selling merchandise as opposed to another store that does not have internet sales.

“Imagine if Walmart has a two percent price advantage over a clothing store or a furniture store,” he said. “A person who is shopping online can buy it at a lower price. We believe that stores such as Amazon should not participate in the SSUT.”

Councilwoman Gina Gregory asked if the state legislature reached out to municipalities before introducing SB130. Wesch said it didn’t and if the legislation was passed the city could lose anywhere from $11 to $13 million in revenue. In addition, the city could lose 65-70 percent of the taxes it would get from Amazon.

On Wesch’s suggestion, city councilmembers agreed to write a resolution to the state legislature urging it to reconsider the bill. In addition, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said there was already some opposition to the bill and the city administration was being as “proactive as possible” regarding SB130.