Dauphin Island Sea Lab campus to remain closed
The Dauphin Island Sea Lab and the Estuarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab will remain closed through Thursday, January 18. Operations will resume on Friday, January 19.
For more information, visit https://www.disl.org/.
Posted in News Alerts
