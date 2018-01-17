MFRD Urges Caution On Roads
Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to numerous accidents
With temperatures continuing to remain below freezing and roadways slick with icy conditions, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department urges citizens to use caution when driving. Since midnight January 17, 2018, MFRD has responded to approximately 26 motor vehicle collisions. Drivers are asked to use good driving practices, as referenced below:
- Remain off of the roads unless absolutely necessary.
- Avoid distracted driving.
- Be particularly wary of shadowy areas on road, as black ice may be present.
- Oftentimes, slower speeds are the best course of action.
- Avoid low-visibility areas, such as roads with low or no lighting and streets with lots of tree coverage.
- If your vehicle slides or skids, do not jerk the wheel, as rollover may occur.