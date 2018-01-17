School board meeting rescheduled

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — The monthly meetng of the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners has been moved back two days and now will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the board meeting room of the Mobile County Public School System at Schillinger and Howell’s Ferry roads. The original meeting date had been Monday, Jan. 22, also at 6 p.m.

The board’s workshop pre-meeting, which originally was to take place at noon Jan. 17 and was moved to the following day, will now take place at noon Jan. 22, also in the board meeting room.

The agenda for both the workshop and regular board meeting will be available by visiting www.mcpss.com and then clicking on “Board” and going to the meeting list. THen click on the meeting and the agenda should be available there.