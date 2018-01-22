Help sought for Murphy student, family following fire

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Murphy High School is seeking the public’s help in collecting money, clothes and other items of need for the family of one of its students after his family lost everything in a Jan. 19 house fire, Murphy principal Joe Toomey said.

No one was injured in the fire, but the student’s family is staying at a local hotel while their recovery is in progress.

Toomey said bringing food will not be necessary since they are in the hotel where they cannot cook. But he said there is a need for gas gift cards, restaurant gift cards, as well as clothing and blankets. Women’s large tops and 16/18 bottoms, as well as men’s medium shirts and 32/32 pants and size 10.5 shoes are also needed.

Donations can be taken to the Murphy High school office on South Carlen Street, and potential donors can also call 251-221-3186 to determine what items may be appropriate to contribute.

“There is not much more heartbreaking than losing everything,” Toomey said. “Please show your Panther Pride and support one of our own.”