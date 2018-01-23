Mobile City Council finalizes parks and recreations consulting deal

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — After being under discussion for two weeks, the Mobile City Council on Tuesday finally passed an authorization for a professional services contract with Lose & Associates, Inc. for consulting services to help the city develop a citywide parks and recreation plan.

The contract is for $277,000, including $50,000 in grant funds. When the contract came up two weeks ago, there were issues regarding the scope of services and a completion date. After detailed discussion and several amendments, which included a completion date of March 31, 2019, the contract was finally passed. It will be up to the administration to determine a date as to when Lose & Associates will start begin working with the city.

Several CIP projects were voted on during the city council meeting. The main CIP project passed was a $120,000 contract with Neel-Schaffer, Inc. for street and drainage improvements for the Trinity Gardens area, specifically Warsaw Avenue, Esau Avenue, Harper Avenue, Greenback Drive and Ridgeway Street.

“There are ditches on these five streets that need to be closed,” said councilman Fred Richardson, who represents the district where the streets are located. “They don’t need to be on private property. Neel-Schaffer will identify which property is public and which property is private.”

Other CIP projects included a $100,000 contract with AECOM for Woodcock Creek, West Branch drainage improvements in District 5 and a $320,000 contract with McCrory & Williams for Twelve Mile Creek Bank stabilization south of Museum Drive and Twelve Mile Creek repairs at East Drive in District 6. The Twelve Mile Creek project is in the design phase.

“It’s a natural drainage system and there has been cement placed in there to prevent erosion, so it’s time to do it right,” said councilwoman Bess Rich of the Twelve Mile Creek stabilization project.

Two other CIP projects — one with McCrory & Williams in the amount of $97,500 for McGregor Avenue sidewalks, Phase 2, and a $44,990 contract with Aeiker Construction Corporation for Public Safety Memoria Park site furnishings — were also passed.

Councilman Joel Daves, who represents District 5, where the McGregor Avenue sidewalk project is located, said once it is completed it will be one step to help pedestrians to get to Airport Boulevard.

“There will also be a project to widen McGregor Avenue to Airport Boulevard, which will involve the acquisition of right-of-way and gutter work and the addition of sidewalks,” he said. “People will be able to walk from Old Shell Road to Airport Boulevard once this project is finished.”