Police need help identifying Saraland shoplifters

On January 22nd, 2018 at approximately 1 a.m. two individuals shoplifted merchandise from Walmart located at 1095 Industrial Pkwy in Saraland. The images shown are from surveillance video taken from Walmart. Saraland Police Department is asking the media and public for their assistance in identifying and locating these subjects. If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact the police department at 675-5331 or the Saraland tip line at 459-8477.