Traffic Alert

Saraland – Saraland PD reminds everyone as construction continues on the Celeste Road / I-65 overpass, there will be several times that traffic will be reduced to one lane or completely closed and diverted to alternate routes. One of these delays will be Tuesday and Wednesday (January 30-31, 2018) beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. both nights. The overpass will be reduced to only one lane during this time. Delays will mainly effect traffic attempting to cross the overpass on Celeste Road. It is strongly recommended that if you can use an alternate route, you should do so during this time to avoid delays. Please remain patient and use caution if you have to travel through the area during this time.